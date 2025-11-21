FY2025 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Cut by Stifel Canada

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 16th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$470.64 million during the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Superior Plus
Superior Plus Stock Down 2.6%
SPB opened at C$6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$5.77 and a 1-year high of C$8.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.62.
Superior Plus Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.88%.
Superior Plus Company Profile
Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Plus
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.