FY2025 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Cut by Stifel Canada

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 16th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$470.64 million during the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.28.

SPB opened at C$6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$5.77 and a 1-year high of C$8.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.88%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

