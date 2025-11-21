FY2025 EPS Estimates for Unum Group Cut by Zacks Research

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Unum Group in a report released on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.50. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $312,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,070.88. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

