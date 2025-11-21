FY2025 EPS Estimates for Yum China Lowered by Zacks Research

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yum China in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Yum China Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of YUMC opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%.The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Yum China by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,985,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $201,814,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $159,431,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,169,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,480 shares during the period. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,868,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.