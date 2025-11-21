FY2025 EPS Forecast for DeFi Technologies Reduced by Analyst

Get DeFi Technologies alerts:

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DeFi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DeFi Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). DeFi Technologies had a return on equity of 105.69% and a net margin of 23.89%.The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. DeFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

DEFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DeFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Northland Securities set a $2.50 price objective on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

View Our Latest Report on DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of DeFi Technologies stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. DeFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of DeFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DeFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

DeFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.