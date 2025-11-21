FY2025 EPS Forecast for Lexeo Therapeutics Raised by Analyst

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.21). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15.

LXEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $650.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 150.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tai Sandi See sold 3,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $34,758.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,806.28. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 13,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $117,409.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,534.92. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $221,037 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

