Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Trading Up 14% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) were up 14% during trading on Friday after Peel Hunt upgraded the stock to a buy rating. Peel Hunt now has a £180 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of £165. Games Workshop Group traded as high as £185.60 and last traded at £183.50. Approximately 5,115,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,835% from the average daily volume of 174,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at £160.90.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Games Workshop Group from £118.50 to £183 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Games Workshop Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £181.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group Trading Up 14.0%

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £151.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is £155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of £6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Free Report)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.