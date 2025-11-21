GameStop Corp. $GME Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GME. CWM LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 47.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of GameStop by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of -0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $35.81.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. GameStop had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 9.41%.The company had revenue of $972.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GameStop presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,449 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $122,703.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,289.16. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $179,518.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,059.60. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,788 shares of company stock worth $321,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

