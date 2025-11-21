GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GoDaddy stock on October 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $124.25 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.94 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.14.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 406,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,909,750. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $110,497.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,070.41. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,553 shares of company stock worth $2,825,527. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 170.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

