Graham Sutherland Buys 50,000 Shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Graham Sutherland purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 179 per share, for a total transaction of £89,500.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of FGP opened at GBX 179.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.66. FirstGroup plc has a 52 week low of GBX 136.61 and a 52 week high of GBX 240.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £973.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The transport operator reported GBX 9.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FirstGroup had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstGroup plc will post 17.3782772 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FGP shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 245.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstGroup

FirstGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.