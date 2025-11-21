Graham Sutherland Buys 50,000 Shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Graham Sutherland purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 179 per share, for a total transaction of £89,500.
FirstGroup Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of FGP opened at GBX 179.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.66. FirstGroup plc has a 52 week low of GBX 136.61 and a 52 week high of GBX 240.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £973.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59.
FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The transport operator reported GBX 9.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FirstGroup had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstGroup plc will post 17.3782772 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstGroup
FirstGroup Company Profile
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FirstGroup
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.