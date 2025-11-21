Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Earns Buy Rating from Panmure Gordon

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Panmure Gordon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 440 price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 332 to GBX 342 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 409.80.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Great Portland Estates

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 307 on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 326.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 330.28.

In related news, insider Nick Sanderson bought 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 336 per share, for a total transaction of £295.68. Also, insider William Eccleshare purchased 4,000 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 310 per share, for a total transaction of £12,400. Insiders have bought 4,419 shares of company stock worth $1,374,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Great Portland Estates

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

