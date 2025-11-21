Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Trading Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.74. 93,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 104,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Hannan Metals Trading Down 3.9%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

