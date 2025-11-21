HC Wainwright Forecasts Increased Earnings for Digi Power X

Get Digi Power X alerts:

Digi Power X Inc. (NASDAQ:DGXX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Digi Power X in a report released on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Digi Power X’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Digi Power X had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a negative net margin of 39.25%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DGXX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digi Power X from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Digi Power X in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Digi Power X in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.50 price target on Digi Power X in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi Power X presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

DGXX opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 5.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. Digi Power X has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGXX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Digi Power X in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi Power X in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi Power X during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,663,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi Power X during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi Power X during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

