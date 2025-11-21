HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook of TOMZ FY2025 Earnings

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 91.39% and a negative net margin of 89.76%.

TOMZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on TOMZ

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Up 3.5%

TOMZ opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.13. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.50% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.