HC Wainwright Has Positive Estimate for ATNM FY2025 Earnings

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.26). The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1%
Shares of ATNM stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).
