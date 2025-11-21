HC Wainwright Has Positive Estimate for ATNM FY2025 Earnings

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.26). The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $38,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

