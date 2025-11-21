HC Wainwright Has Positive Estimate for BRNS FY2025 Earnings

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics alerts:

Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.86). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barinthus Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

BRNS opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $28.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Barinthus Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

