HC Wainwright Has Positive Estimate for CRBU FY2025 Earnings

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.51). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 69.85% and a negative net margin of 1,690.45%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRBU. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $163.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.59. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 163.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 31.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 85,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 411,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 229,657 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 786,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 52,518 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

