HC Wainwright Has Positive Forecast for INO FY2025 Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.97) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.14). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of INO stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.64. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 66,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

