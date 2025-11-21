HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Estimate for ONCY Earnings

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

ONCY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncolytics Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 4.7%

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.32. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Seeds Investor LLC increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 17.8% in the second quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 223,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

