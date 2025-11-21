HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BHST Earnings

Get BioHarvest Sciences alerts:

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for BioHarvest Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioHarvest Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). BioHarvest Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,041.86% and a negative net margin of 36.33%.The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioHarvest Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:BHST opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. BioHarvest Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioHarvest Sciences stock. True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST – Free Report) by 676.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,365 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC owned about 1.02% of BioHarvest Sciences worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotech firm. It focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within business verticals nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients which focus on specific medical indications.

