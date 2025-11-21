HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Celcuity Earnings

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celcuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.58) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celcuity’s current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celcuity’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13.

CELC has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Celcuity from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Celcuity from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celcuity from $68.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $95.00 target price on Celcuity in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CELC

Celcuity Stock Performance

Shares of CELC opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. Celcuity has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 12.26 and a quick ratio of 12.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Celcuity during the 3rd quarter worth $1,427,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity during the third quarter worth about $9,439,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,012,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celcuity

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.