HC Wainwright Lowers Earnings Estimates for Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Atlas Lithium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.96. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Atlas Lithium had a negative net margin of 9,881.20% and a negative return on equity of 120.64%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ATLX opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. Atlas Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLX. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the first quarter valued at $657,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atlas Lithium by 63.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 127,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at $258,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

