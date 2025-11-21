HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after buying an additional 1,091,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,583,000 after acquiring an additional 587,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $164,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $412.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $445.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $449.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,105.73. This trade represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $476.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $485.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.79.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

