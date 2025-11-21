Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWM opened at $198.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.21 and its 200-day moving average is $182.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $105.04 and a one year high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna set a $235.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.93.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

