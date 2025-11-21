Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $473.8571.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, September 11th.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,202.50. This trade represents a 34.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total value of $945,813.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,247.76. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $27,143,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $407.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.80. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $484.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

