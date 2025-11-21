Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.13% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $12,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $483,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of HII stock opened at $301.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $146,491.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,122.48. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total value of $4,815,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,707.34. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

