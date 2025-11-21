Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Insmed stock on October 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM opened at $199.64 on Friday. Insmed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $208.00. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The business had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Insmed by 404.9% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total value of $1,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 262,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,190,318.25. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.87, for a total value of $1,958,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 63,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482,599.23. This represents a 13.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,922 shares of company stock valued at $43,533,383. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insmed from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Insmed from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho set a $196.00 price target on Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.53.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

