Invesco MSCI USA ETF $PBUS Stock Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.15% of Invesco MSCI USA ETF worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,523,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,385,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after acquiring an additional 101,116 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 962,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,930,000 after acquiring an additional 120,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 540,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Invesco MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.82. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.