Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $30.67. Approximately 3,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.1%
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.60.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.2168 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.
