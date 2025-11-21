Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $30.67. Approximately 3,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.2168 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 25,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.