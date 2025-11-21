iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.63 and last traded at $54.5794. Approximately 10,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International High Yield Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.63% of iShares International High Yield Bond ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (HYXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index comprised of high yield bonds from developed markets ex-US Dollar. HYXU was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

