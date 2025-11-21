iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Stock Price Up 0% – What’s Next?

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.02 and last traded at $45.9780. Approximately 33,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 52,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.9701.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 19,409 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 162.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 235,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

