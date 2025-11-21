iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.3454 and last traded at $51.3150. 5,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.2276.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $184.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

