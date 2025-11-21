iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF $SMIN Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $87.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

