iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.89. 161,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 200,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 2.38% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

