iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Shares Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $97.51 and last traded at $90.5730. Approximately 56,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 88,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.06.

The stock has a market cap of $493.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $506,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,430,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

