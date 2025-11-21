Kooth (LON:KOO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 430 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 237.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kooth from GBX 260 to GBX 300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kooth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 365.
Kooth Trading Down 0.8%
Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.03) EPS for the quarter. Kooth had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, analysts predict that Kooth will post 12.9798903 EPS for the current year.
Kooth Company Profile
At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.
