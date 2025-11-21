Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.5143.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Singular Research raised Krispy Kreme to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $623.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.33. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.29 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 33.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 1,229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

