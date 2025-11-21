Lemonade FY2025 EPS Estimate Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lemonade in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Tunis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.62). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lemonade’s current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lemonade’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LMND. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lemonade from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Lemonade Price Performance

LMND stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 2.27. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $83.77.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lemonade has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 30.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $136,824.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,664.98. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adina Eckstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $2,920,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 227,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,610.74. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,988 shares of company stock worth $3,538,884. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.