LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $5,123,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $4,313,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $2,877,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 766,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,930,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial set a $60.00 price target on LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 18.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $114.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $396.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

