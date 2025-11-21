Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,903 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 99,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $4.53 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LYG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.