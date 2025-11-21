LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LMP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 219 to GBX 224 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 240.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LondonMetric Property
LondonMetric Property Stock Performance
LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 6.70 earnings per share for the quarter. LondonMetric Property had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, analysts expect that LondonMetric Property will post 13.7260274 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LondonMetric Property
LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LondonMetric Property
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.