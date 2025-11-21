Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.85.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lyft from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Lyft by 23.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 39.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lyft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Lyft has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $25.54.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 2.40%.Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
