MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.2143.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MNKD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MannKind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in MannKind by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,597,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 47,787 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 120,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MNKD stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. MannKind has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 10.87%.The firm had revenue of $82.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.
