MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MBX Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of MBX Biosciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on MBX Biosciences from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBX opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.20. MBX Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,219,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,949,920. This trade represents a 14.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 468,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,298.28. This represents a 4.46% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 706,666 shares of company stock worth $12,537,788. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 4,131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in MBX Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 117.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

