Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mereo BioPharma Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $284.61 million, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Research analysts expect that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

