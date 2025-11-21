Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.8% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $589.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $700.89 and a 200 day moving average of $704.88. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.23, for a total transaction of $312,386.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,927.46. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total value of $6,935,793.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,843.65. This trade represents a 82.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 41,959 shares of company stock worth $26,906,323 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price target (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $825.05.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

