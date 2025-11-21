Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Purchased by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.7% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $36,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 175,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $129,688,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 39.9% in the second quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 16.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 891 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total value of $6,935,793.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,843.65. This trade represents a 82.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total value of $4,190,037.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,857,980.20. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,959 shares of company stock worth $26,906,323. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $589.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $700.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $704.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $825.05.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

