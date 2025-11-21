NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in NetApp by 108.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,947,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $313,997,000 after buying an additional 1,536,339 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 4,687.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,068,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $93,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $756,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,626 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,007,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $107,359,000 after acquiring an additional 931,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,375,363,000 after purchasing an additional 597,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $103.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.NetApp’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,074.76. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $94,936.73. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 12,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,361 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.