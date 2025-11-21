NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) Trading Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 17,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 62,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextTrip in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.

NextTrip Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.65.

NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. NextTrip had a negative return on equity of 298.91% and a negative net margin of 1,323.22%. On average, research analysts predict that NextTrip, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Jay Kaplan acquired 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 108,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,200. This trade represents a 44.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextTrip

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextTrip stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of NextTrip as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NextTrip Company Profile

NextTrip, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of travel technology solutions in the United States. The company offers NXT2.0, a booking engine technology platform, which provides travel distributors access to an inventory. It is also involved in the provision of online leisure travel agency services for booking hotels, flights, and curated vacations.

Featured Stories

