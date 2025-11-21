NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.0286.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.20 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $8.10 to $8.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

NIO Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in NIO by 3,282.6% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 42,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 41,656 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in NIO by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,066,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 129,487 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $5.41 on Friday. NIO has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). NIO had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 589.46%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

