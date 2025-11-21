Noble Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Newsmax

Get Newsmax alerts:

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Newsmax in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.26). Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Newsmax’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NMAX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Newsmax in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newsmax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Newsmax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Newsmax in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newsmax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE NMAX opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.52 million and a P/E ratio of -6.47. Newsmax has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter. Newsmax had a negative net margin of 55.99% and a negative return on equity of 255.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Newsmax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Newsmax in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Newsmax in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Newsmax in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Newsmax by 139.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newsmax during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

